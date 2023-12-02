Christmas Pops Concert at Southern Adventist University

to

Iles PE Center University Dr, Collegedale, TN 37363, City of Collegedale, Tennessee 37315

Southern Adventist University’s School of Music invites the community to an evening of festive Christmas music presented by the Wind Symphony, Jazz Ensemble, and Steel Band. Conducted by Ken Parsons and Keith Lloyd, the concert will be on Saturday, December 2, at 8 p.m. in Iles P.E. Center. Carols and classics will include The Pursuit of Happiness composed by Southern’s own Matthew Kimbley, junior music major, along with O Come All Ye Faithful and Sleigh Ride. For more information on this free event, visit southern.edu/musicevents or call 423.236.2880.

Info

Iles PE Center University Dr, Collegedale, TN 37363, City of Collegedale, Tennessee 37315
Concerts & Live Music
4232362880
to
Google Calendar - Christmas Pops Concert at Southern Adventist University - 2023-12-02 20:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Christmas Pops Concert at Southern Adventist University - 2023-12-02 20:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Christmas Pops Concert at Southern Adventist University - 2023-12-02 20:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Christmas Pops Concert at Southern Adventist University - 2023-12-02 20:00:00 ical
newsletter small box blue

The Pulse Spotlight

Calendar Of Events

Thursday

November 2, 2023

Friday

November 3, 2023

Saturday

November 4, 2023

Sunday

November 5, 2023

Monday

November 6, 2023

Tuesday

November 7, 2023

Wednesday

November 8, 2023

Search Events Submit Yours