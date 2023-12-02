Christmas Pops Concert at Southern Adventist University

× Expand Staff Photographer Southern's Ensembles

Southern Adventist University’s School of Music invites the community to an evening of festive Christmas music presented by the Wind Symphony, Jazz Ensemble, and Steel Band. Conducted by Ken Parsons and Keith Lloyd, the concert will be on Saturday, December 2, at 8 p.m. in Iles P.E. Center. Carols and classics will include The Pursuit of Happiness composed by Southern’s own Matthew Kimbley, junior music major, along with O Come All Ye Faithful and Sleigh Ride. For more information on this free event, visit southern.edu/musicevents or call 423.236.2880.