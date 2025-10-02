Christmas Production of "Gloria" at Southern Adventist University

× Expand Staff Photographer Southern Symphony Orchestra

The School of Music at Southern Adventist University invites the community to a seasonal performance of Gloria on Saturday, December 13, at 4 p.m. in Collegedale Church of Seventh-day Adventists on campus. Laurie Redmer Cadwallader will be conducting both the Symphony Orchestra and Voices of Southern as she marks 25 years as a music professor at the university. For streaming options and other information, visit southern.edu/musicevents.