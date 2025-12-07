× Expand Contributed Engage Worship

Southern Adventist University presents Christmas in the Square with Engage Worship on Sunday, December 7. Come enjoy live music, hot chocolate, and cookie decorating from 2-4 p.m. in Cambridge Square at 9453 Bradmore Lane in Ooltewah.

Engage Worship is the university's student-led, scholarship-supported ministry that frequents youth events, schools, and churches across the Southeast to share musical praise and testimonies. Traveling teams offer a glimpse into the vibrant spiritual life on Southern's campus while encouraging young people in their walks with Christ.

For additional details, visit southern.edu/southernevents or call 423.236.2570.