Christmas in the Square with Engage Worship
Cambridge Square 4362 Bradmore Lane, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37363
Engage Worship
Southern Adventist University presents Christmas in the Square with Engage Worship on Sunday, December 7. Come enjoy live music, hot chocolate, and cookie decorating from 2-4 p.m. in Cambridge Square at 9453 Bradmore Lane in Ooltewah.
Engage Worship is the university's student-led, scholarship-supported ministry that frequents youth events, schools, and churches across the Southeast to share musical praise and testimonies. Traveling teams offer a glimpse into the vibrant spiritual life on Southern's campus while encouraging young people in their walks with Christ.
For additional details, visit southern.edu/southernevents or call 423.236.2570.