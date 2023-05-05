Cinco de Mayo Party!

Are you looking for a safe place to dance and drink delicious margaritas on Cinco de Mayo?!? Our events are geared towards people who love to dance! Guest DJ Daggett from Orlando, FL will be playing the best salsa, bachata, merengue, cumbia, and reggaeton music all night! Come join the largest Latin dance community in Chattanooga! Food and drink specials all night. Tables sell out quick, so reserve one asap online!

**Table Reservations Available**

$10 Entry | 21+ | Free ParkingGreat Food & Drinks | Pool | Darts