Cinco de Mayo Party!

107 Entertainment 2255 Center St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37421

Are you looking for a safe place to dance and drink delicious margaritas on Cinco de Mayo?!? Our events are geared towards people who love to dance! Guest DJ Daggett from Orlando, FL  will be playing the best salsa, bachata, merengue, cumbia, and reggaeton music all night! Come join the largest Latin dance community in Chattanooga! Food and drink specials all night. Tables sell out quick, so reserve one asap online!

**Table Reservations Available**

$10 Entry | 21+ | Free ParkingGreat Food & Drinks | Pool | Darts

Info

107 Entertainment 2255 Center St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37421
Parties & Clubs
954-663-8521
please enable javascript to view
