Cinderella Ballet Camp

to

Chattanooga Dance Theatre 5151 Austin Rd, Ste A, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37343

Levels Pre-Primary - Level IV (3-12 year olds)

A story of hard work and kindness, Dancers will love dancing the fairytale of Cinderella. Discovering new crafts and projects dancers will create their own advertisements, programs, costumes, props, and more. A mini version of the ballet will be performed on Friday, June 16th. Ballet dress code is consistent with our school, but dancers may wear any color leotard (for girls) or shirt (for boys).

https://www.chattdance.com/children-s-summer-dance-camp

Info

Chattanooga Dance Theatre 5151 Austin Rd, Ste A, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37343
Education & Learning, Kids & Family, Theater & Dance
423-760-8808
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Cinderella Ballet Camp - 2023-06-12 08:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Cinderella Ballet Camp - 2023-06-12 08:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Cinderella Ballet Camp - 2023-06-12 08:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Cinderella Ballet Camp - 2023-06-12 08:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Cinderella Ballet Camp - 2023-06-13 08:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Cinderella Ballet Camp - 2023-06-13 08:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Cinderella Ballet Camp - 2023-06-13 08:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Cinderella Ballet Camp - 2023-06-13 08:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Cinderella Ballet Camp - 2023-06-14 08:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Cinderella Ballet Camp - 2023-06-14 08:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Cinderella Ballet Camp - 2023-06-14 08:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Cinderella Ballet Camp - 2023-06-14 08:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Cinderella Ballet Camp - 2023-06-15 08:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Cinderella Ballet Camp - 2023-06-15 08:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Cinderella Ballet Camp - 2023-06-15 08:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Cinderella Ballet Camp - 2023-06-15 08:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Cinderella Ballet Camp - 2023-06-16 08:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Cinderella Ballet Camp - 2023-06-16 08:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Cinderella Ballet Camp - 2023-06-16 08:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Cinderella Ballet Camp - 2023-06-16 08:00:00 ical
newsletter small box orange 2

Dining Out & About Town

EPB Community Spotlight