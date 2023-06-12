Cinderella Ballet Camp

× Expand Chattanooga Dance Theatre Summer Dance Camp at Chattanooga Dance Theatre

Levels Pre-Primary - Level IV (3-12 year olds)

A story of hard work and kindness, Dancers will love dancing the fairytale of Cinderella. Discovering new crafts and projects dancers will create their own advertisements, programs, costumes, props, and more. A mini version of the ballet will be performed on Friday, June 16th. Ballet dress code is consistent with our school, but dancers may wear any color leotard (for girls) or shirt (for boys).

https://www.chattdance.com/children-s-summer-dance-camp