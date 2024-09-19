City as Canvas Exhibition Opening

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Be among the first to view our newest exhibit "City as Canvas: Graffiti Art from the Martin Wong Collection" at the opening celebration!

Get an exclusive, insider look at the exhibit during a gallery talk from Sean Corcoran, the Senior Curator of Prints and Photographs at the Museum of the City of New York -- the museum that organized the exhibition.

Art & Exhibitions
