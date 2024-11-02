× Expand Hunter Museum of American Art City as Canvas: Mural Walking Tour

In partnership with the Public Art Chattanooga, Hunter Museum invites you to take a walking tour of murals in the Bluff View and MLK areas. The tour will commence at the Hunter in front of our mural by artist Rondell Crier and culminate on MLK at artist Kevin Bates' mural. Special guests will be joining along the way to speak about their work. Participants are welcome to continue to explore that area after the tour, enjoy lunch on MLK, or come back to the Hunter to visit the City as Canvas exhibit.

• Children under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

• Comfortable shoes and weather-appropriate clothing are encouraged.

• Walking distance from Hunter Museum to the final destination is 1.3 miles (one way). Participants are welcome to drive from Hunter to the first

destination on MLK (AT&T Building at 300 E. MLK) or between destinations. Please note street parking is limited.

• Registration is required. The walking tour is free. Regular museum admission rates apply to the City as Canvas exhibit.

• A waiver must be signed upon registration or on-site the day of the tour.

In the event of bad weather, registrants will be contacted about an alternative date for the event.

To register go to:

https://chattanooga.perfectmind.com/Clients/BookMe4BookingPages/BookingCoursesPage?calendarId=7fbc1ee5-71ce-4f7f-909a8a9c77131235&widgetId=a83c2520-1d02-4e6b-a512d8583b48d1b7&embed=False