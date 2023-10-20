City Celebration

to

Marriott Hotel Downtown 2 Carter Plaza, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

A celebration of the many qualities that make Chattanooga special - and some hard questions about what comes next - are the themes of the Chattanooga Design Studio’s upcoming City Celebration. This annual fundraising event takes place on Friday, October 20, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. at the Chattanooga Marriott Downtown.

Proceeds from City Celebration will be used to support the Design Studio’s many year-round urban design and civic engagement programs. The Design Studio’s executive director, Eric Myers, will be joined in conversation on stage by Ray Bassett, host and producer of WUTC-FM’s “Scenic Roots.”

Tickets onsale now at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/city-celebration-2023-tickets-681029436377.

Info

Charity & Fundraisers
423.644.4837
