City of Collegedale Freedom Festival

× Expand Nadine Peteros Freedom Festival Event Poster

“Freedom Festival” Set for Monday, July 3rd in Collegedale

COLLEGEDALE, TN – The City of Collegedale will hold their annual “Freedom Festival and Fireworks” event this year on Monday, July 3rd. The family- friendly celebration, held in recognition of Independence Day, will begin at 4pm and wrap up with a large display of fireworks lighting up the sky at 9:00pm.

This year’s event was organized by Friends of the Festival and will feature live music and a variety of food vendors at The Commons located on 4950 Swinyar Drive. Children will find plenty to enjoy with free inflatables, a slip and slide, a foam party, face painting, and more food vendors at Veterans Memorial Park on Apison Pike.

Live entertainment will kick off at 5:30pm on the stage at The Commons with “Ain’t Just Whistlin Dixie.” At 6:45pm, the “Amber Carrington Band” will take the stage. The area’s local favorite, “East Tennessee Symphony Orchestra,” takes the stage at 8:00pm to conclude an evening of musical performances.

“The City of Collegedale invites you to come to our annual Freedom Festival on Monday, July 3rd,” said Collegedale Mayor Morty Lloyd. “We will celebrate our American freedoms with fireworks, food, & patriotic music. It’s a family event that everyone is sure to enjoy.”

Admission to the “Freedom Festival” is free and visitors are encouraged to arrive early, bring lawn chairs, blankets, and an appetite for an evening full of family fun. For questions or additional information, go to www.collegedaletn.gov or call 423.650.1388.