Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump To Premiere How To Sue The Klan

Renowned civil rights attorney Ben Crump will make a special appearance in Chattanooga to premiere the documentary How to Sue the Klan with students and professors at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga (UTC) on Tuesday, September 17, 2024. This follows Attorney Crump’s commitment to return to Chattanooga after being unable to attend the film’s original premiere in February.

The screening, supported by UTC’s Division of Access and Engagement, will be held at UTC’s Fine Arts Center in Roland Hayes Hall on Tuesday. September 17 from 6 pm to 7:30 pm. A panel discussion featuring Attorney Crump and Emmy-nominated filmmaker John Beder will follow the screening.

How to Sue the Klan chronicles the landmark legal victory of five Black women from Chattanooga who successfully sued the Ku Klux Klan in 1982 for acts of violence and intimidation. This case set an important legal precedent in the fight against hate groups and racism in America, a legacy that continues to resonate today.

Over the past seven months, the documentary has been shown across the country, receiving widespread acclaim and winning several prestigious awards for its compelling storytelling and historical significance.

The program is free and open to the public, but tickets are required. To reserve complimentary tickets, please visit https://bit.ly/UTCBenCrump

