Claim Your Power (Word): A Mini Vision Board Journey

Join us for a super exciting 2-hour introductory workshop where you'll get to choose your very own “Power Word” and design a mini Vision Board around it.

Here’s the scoop: Karen will guide you through this creative and inspiring process, and you’re sure to have plenty of “aha” moments as you explore the power of your subconscious mind. Your Power Word will be your new best friend, helping you stay focused, positive, and ready to tackle anything life throws your way.

About the teacher:

Karen Sarnosky has a passion for people and love of exploration. She draws on her experience as a nurse, teacher, and now coach to deliver a holistic coaching experience. Grounded in the belief that we all know what is best for us, Karen guides you to discover how to be the best version of yourself. Clarifying your visions and dreams, then putting a plan in place to achieve them.

In addition to being a register nurse and nurse practitioner, Karen is a Certified Professional Coach, Energy Leadership Master Practitioner, Certified Dare to Declare Vision Board Specialist, and Grief Recovery Specialist. She works with individuals and groups, online and in person.