Classics at Collegedale: Mozart Symphony No. 40

Collegedale Commons 4950 Swinyar Drive, City of Collegedale, Tennessee

The CSO hits the road to bring this fantastic chamber orchestra performance to Collegedale! William Grant Still's "Danzas de Panama" opens the concert, its vibrant rhythms and colorful melodies evoking the spirit of Latin America in a celebration of dance and culture. CSO Principal Percussionist Matt West takes the stage for Eric Sammut's "Sugáría", guiding listeners on a contemporary journey, where marimba and orchestra engage in a dialogue of textures and timbres. The program concludes with W.A. Mozart's Symphony No. 40, a masterful example of the composer’s signature intricate melodies and harmonies. Experience this unforgettable afternoon of music with the CSO in Collegedale’s beautiful Founder’s Hall.

This performance will feature a selection by the winner of the 22-23 Chattanooga Youth Symphony Concerto Competition.

Concerts & Live Music
