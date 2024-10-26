Clay Sculpture Demonstration Saturday 10/26 at Area 61 Gallery

× Expand Bob Fazio and Area 61 Gallery Local potter & clay sculptor, Bob Fazio with some of his past works in progress.

Local favorite -- Bob Fazio -- will be in the gallery Saturday, October 26th from 1-4:30 pm demonstrating his clay arts expertise. Drop by Area 61 Gallery that day to interact with Bob, learn some techniques and see what emerges from the clay. In addition, he is offering 20% off all of his current pottery & clay sculpture inventory that day, perfect for your gift-giving needs.