ClearStory Arts Cold Turkey Fall Art MArket

ClearStory Arts is back with our Cold Turkey: Fall Art Market! Hosted outdoors in our parking lot, we'll have ~50 local artists and makers set up, live music, and delicious food!

The market will go from 11am - 4pm on November 30 (early enough to still make it to all the evening festivities with family in town)! Swing by and check out what these amazing artists have to offer!

