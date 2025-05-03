ClearStory Arts Spring Chicken Art Market

ClearStory Arts 1673 S. HOLTZCLAW AVENUE, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37404

🎨🌸 Spring Chicken Art Market is BACK at ClearStory Arts! 🌸🎨

Get ready for a vibrant celebration of creativity featuring 40+ incredible art vendors, open studios, live music, delicious food, and **free parking**!

Whether you're an art lover, collector, or just looking for a fun day out, this event has something for everyone. Bring your family, friends, and even your furry companions—and most importantly, your passion for art!

📅 Don’t miss it—this is THE spring event you’ll be talking about all season!

Art & Exhibitions, Markets
4232280215
