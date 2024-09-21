× Expand Cleveland Geekster Collectible toys, comics, and more from nearly 50 vendors!

Cleveland Geekster returns for its 11th year! You won't want to miss this incredible toy, comic, art, and pop culture memorabilia show happening in the gymnasium of Cleveland State Community College in Cleveland, TN! The event is from 10am until 4pm. Admission is only $10, and kids 12 and under are FREE!