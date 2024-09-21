Cleveland Geekster

to

Cleveland State Community College 3535 Adkisson Dr., Cleveland, Tennessee

Cleveland Geekster returns for its 11th year! You won't want to miss this incredible toy, comic, art, and pop culture memorabilia show happening in the gymnasium of Cleveland State Community College in Cleveland, TN! The event is from 10am until 4pm. Admission is only $10, and kids 12 and under are FREE!

Info

Cleveland State Community College 3535 Adkisson Dr., Cleveland, Tennessee
Art & Exhibitions, Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family
to
Google Calendar - Cleveland Geekster - 2024-09-21 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Cleveland Geekster - 2024-09-21 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Cleveland Geekster - 2024-09-21 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Cleveland Geekster - 2024-09-21 10:00:00 ical