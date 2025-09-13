Cleveland Geekster

Cleveland State Community College 3535 Adkisson Dr., Cleveland, Tennessee

Cleveland Geekster returns for its 12th year, celebrating comics, toys, art, games, and pop culture! Nearly 60 booths filled with nostalgia, art, and collectibles to shop and enjoy! This family friendly event takes place on Saturday, September 13, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Cleveland State Community College gymnasium. Admission is $10, and children 12 and under enter for free.

Cleveland State Community College 3535 Adkisson Dr., Cleveland, Tennessee
Art & Exhibitions, Kids & Family, Markets
