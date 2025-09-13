× Expand Cleveland Geekster Cleveland Geekster is the premiere comic book, pop culture, art, and collectibles show in Cleveland, Tennessee!

Cleveland Geekster returns for its 12th year, celebrating comics, toys, art, games, and pop culture! Nearly 60 booths filled with nostalgia, art, and collectibles to shop and enjoy! This family friendly event takes place on Saturday, September 13, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Cleveland State Community College gymnasium. Admission is $10, and children 12 and under enter for free.