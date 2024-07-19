Closing Reception, Sound Performance, & Artist Talk

× Expand Images courtesy of Nathanael Flink CATCH MY DRIFT - 1 Event Poster from Wavelength Space

Wavelength Space is thrilled to be hosting St. Paul, MN based artist & musician, Nathanael Flink, this Friday, July 19 between 6-8pm. During this closing reception of "Catch My Drift", Nathanael will be filling the gallery with an ambient sound performance that will weave amongst a series of 33 of his color saturated artworks currently on view in the space. Nate's paintings combine various fiber materials such as yarn, burlap, canvas, and drop cloths. He is known for his innovative use of found materials, fabrics, and recycled bolts of cloth, originating often from furniture, creating dynamic and thought-provoking surfaces.

We will conclude this event with an Artist Talk. As always, we’ll be serving complimentary refreshments. Bring your friends and unwind into the weekend with this immersive COLOR and SOUND experience.