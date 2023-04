× Expand Clout Trap Clout Trap

Goldfinger Production$ presents

Clout Trap: Hippie Hangout (pre 4/20 party)

Hosted by: C-Grimey

Featuring: DJ Prophet

Calling all artist who want to hit the stage and have a chance to win a free music video and promotion of their single on all platforms.

Tap in now to hit the stage slots are limited