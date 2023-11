× Expand Clout Trap Clout Trap

Goldfinger Production$ present Clout Trap: Thankful for the Trap edition

Hosted by C-Grimey

Vibes by DJ Sleepy

Saturday November 25th

Wandering Brewing Company

1208 king st 37402

Doors open @9

Show starts @10

Free Cover

Artist who want to perform tap in to @cgrimey

Best performance wins $500 cash and a free music video