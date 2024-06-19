× Expand Connect Sports, LLC Making HISTORY in Women's Sports🥎

The Coca-Cola Scenic City Pro Cup is bringing in four professional fastpitch teams from the Association of Fastpitch Professionals (AFP) league to play an 8 game series that runs concurrent with Scenic City Summer at Frost Stadium.

Chattanooga’s first ever professional softball team, the Chattanooga Steam, will be competing on the field against the Oklahoma City Spark, Florida Vibe, and New York Rise. This event will be held at Warner Park at Frost Stadium starting on Wednesday, June 19th and runs through Saturday, June 22nd.

Interested in attending? All games are open to the public. Tickets are available online for the Coca-Cola Scenic City Pro Cup, a series of eight games. For more information and to claim tickets, visit the Chattanooga Steam’s website at https://steamfastpitch.com/ .