Cocktail Making Class with Chatt Taste

× Expand via The Chattery via The Chattery

Join Chatt Taste on Saturdays at 2:00 pm as a master mixologist walks you through the steps of creating two cocktails. Some recipes are classics some are custom. Each class concludes with a recipe card to recreate recipes at home with friends and family.

What’s Included: All supplies needed to complete TWO cocktails, recipe card, and access to private venue rental.

What to Know: Nightcap is located next door to Old Gilman Grill in West Village Chattanooga. Paid parking is available at meters or in adjacent parking garages.

21 and up only.

What to Bring: Valid ID

This class is in partnership with Chatt Taste and The Chattery.