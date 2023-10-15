× Expand Mars Michael Cody Canada & The Departed at Songbirds on 10/15

Doors at 6:00 PM

Show at 7:00 PM

Standing Show

General Admission Advanced: $20

General Admission Day of Show: $25

The guys came back into master control to listen to the track with co-producer Adam Odor. They all were looking down at their respective electronic devices while the music was on. Adam whispered that Cody Canada and The Departed were making a straight up rock record this time around, tapping into the eternal emotions and sonics that have informed the great American musical styles from the start. That album is called Adventus, the Latin word for arrival.

After a detailed history within his music career, a seamless transition was made—Cody Canada and his long time Ragweed band mate, Jeremy Plato on bass and vocals; along with Seth James on guitar and vocals (Seth James Band, Ray Wylie Hubbard), Steve Littleton on B3 organ and keys (Live Oak Decline, Stoney LaRue & the Arsenals, Medicine Show) and Chris Doege on drums (Seth James Band, Nashville touring acts). The band members have known each other for years, and they know each other’s musicianship. They are excited to be playing together, stoked about the new beginning that their first studio album of original material provides.

The Adventus album is fourteen tracks deep. The band members have never had the luxury before of starting the recording process with so many songs. It is about playing what you want with whom you want, carving out a road family fueled by mutual appreciation for each other’s talent as well as the camaraderie.

Cody Canada, Jeremy Plato, Seth James, Steve Littleton, and Chris Doege embrace the future with Adventus as they continue to hit the road hard. The music rocks, shimmers, simmers, amplified by the heat of the Texas sun. Adventus signals the arrival of The Departed.