× Expand Jennie Kirkpatrick My Favorite Coffee Mug

Show Title: “From Coffee to Cocktails”

(Reception June 2nd--on display through June 30th)

We celebrate and remember special events, yet most of our days are lived in everyday pursuits. Jennie Kirkpatrick’s new show, “From Coffee to Cocktails”, depicts the joy of our day-to-day life. Just walking and talking, resting on a park bench, or finishing up a trip to the gym--her show features glimpses into our lives between morning coffee and an evening’s cocktail. She gives us a fresh, sometimes whimsical look at the things we do, often without much consideration, that impact and shape our lives.

Beginning with a reception Friday, June 2nd from 5-8 pm, “From Coffee to Cocktails” will run through June 30th.

Jennie Kirkpatrick graduated from the University of Tennessee Chattanooga with a BA in painting. She earned an MFA in printmaking from The George Washington University and an AA in Illustration/Graphics from Northern Virginia Community College. She and her husband have traveled extensively all over the world and have lived in Tunisia and Japan. She has taught as an adjunct professor at UTC, Cleveland State and Tennessee Wesleyan.

“An important goal of my art,” says Kirkpatrick, “is for the viewer to feel a kinship with the subjects I choose. I love painting people in everyday settings, and if people are absent from my paintings, I want the scene to reflect the lives that go on nearby. My work is definitely influenced by the time I spent living abroad. Experiencing other cultures has made me sensitive to the impact of customs, tradition and culture on our lives.”

In-Town Gallery is a cooperative gallery located on Chattanooga’s North Shore at 26A Frazier Avenue. We are open Mon-Sat 11-6 p.m. and 12-5 p.m. on Sundays. Our artists offer a diverse range of original art and fine craft including paintings in various media, sculpture, flame-worked glass, pottery, works in wood and metal, jewelry and fine art photography. Visit us at www.intowngallery.com or follow us on Facebook and Instagram!