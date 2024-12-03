× Expand MACC Christ pottery (Instagram Post) - 1 Coil Christmas Tree Workshop

Festive Clay Christmas Tree Workshop!

Get ready to unleash your creativity this holiday season! Join us for a hands-on art workshop where you'll learn to craft your own stunning clay Christmas tree using the coil technique. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced crafter, this workshop is designed to inspire and delight.

Workshop Highlights:

Skill Level: Must be 14+ Years Old

Materials Provided: All clay and tools will be supplied

What You'll Learn:

The basics of working with clay

How to roll and layer coils to create your tree

Techniques to add unique decorations and personalize your creation

Bring your festive spirit and creativity, and leave with a beautiful custom decoration to enhance your holiday cheer! Spaces are limited, so be sure to reserve your spot today! We can’t wait to celebrate the season with you!

See you there!