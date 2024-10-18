× Expand John Dooley The Cold Stares at Songbirds on 10/18

For almost ten years, The Cold Stares had toured the world relentlessly as a duo, blowing away audiences across the US and Europe with a fierce, blistering live show that belied their bare bones, guitar-and-drums setup. In 2023 the band began embracing a whole new kind of chemistry and launched into their next chapter, adding a third member and channeling the classic power trio sound they grew up on with their explosive acclaimed album, Voices.

Working off the international success of Voices, which was voted one of the best albums of 2023 by Classic Rock Magazine, The Cold Stares went into Memphis Magnetic Studio in Memphis Tennessee and recorded the band’s next chapter and progression, the sprawling album The Southern, which is set for release spring of 2024.

The Cold Stares have created a buzz in the music world that has landed them on the road with the likes of Joe Bonamassa, Larkin Poe, Rival Sons, Reignwolf, Spoon, Grand Funk Railroad, and Thievery Corp, among many others. American Songwriter praised the group’s “hard-won commitment, honesty, and intensity,” while No Depression hailed their sound as a “roots rocking firestorm,” and tunes from their albums turned up everywhere from ESPN, Dodge, Chevy and TNT to the hit video game Cyberpunk 2077.

Doors at 6:00 PM

Show at 7:00 PM

Standing GA Room with Limited VIP Stools at High Top Tables