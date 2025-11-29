Cold Turkey Pop Up Art Market

× Expand ClearStory Arts Sip, Stroll, and Discover Art in Full Flavor - 1 Cold Turkey Art Pop Up Market

🦃 ClearStory Arts’ Cold Turkey ART POP UP MARKET is BACK!

Sip, Stroll, and Discover: Art in Full Flavor.

November 29 | 11 AM – 4 PM

Celebrate Small Business Saturday with the ClearStory community!

Step into our iconic space known for community, creativity, and good vibes. Warm up inside while you explore cool art from local makers. Meet artists in their open studios and get a behind-the-scenes look at their process.

Then swing by our Pop-Up Art Market, where 10 talented vendors will have one-of-a-kind gifts perfect for making a memorable impression this holiday season.

🍹 Enjoy cocktails and other beverages from Broads Lounge — a female-forward, locally owned bar and restaurant — available at a cash bar throughout the event.

Shake off the cabin fever, enjoy free parking and tasty beverages, and experience why people say ClearStory Arts is the place to find laughter, joy, connection, and—of course—great art.

ART VENDORS

Annabelle Tarter

ArtByYoungKris

Denice Bizot

Earthly Indigo

Emma Made

Hiliary’s Arts and Crafts

Hollow Hill Creative

Shannon Leo Arts

studio 443

TRD Photography