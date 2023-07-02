× Expand Kim Printz / Immersion Gallery Learn the art of collage from our featured artist, Kim Printz!

Did you know that Immersion Gallery offers art classes? We've got everything you need to learn the basics (and some of the finer points!) of collage making. Come sit with Kim Printz as she shows you the ins and outs as well as the ups and downs of modern collaging. Your ticket price covers all of your supplies - of course, you're welcome to bring anything extra that you'd like to work into your collage - as well as wine, snacks and a tour of the Gallery. Doors open at 2pm, class starts at 2:30. Can't wait to see you!

Tickets: https://immersiongallery.ticketspice.com/collage-101-with-kim-printz-at-immersion-gallery#about-the-event