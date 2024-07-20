Collagraph Printmaking With Cardboard

× Expand Image via Canva craft

Delve into the wonderful world of collagraph printmaking during this beginner-friendly class. Participants will learn how to use common recyclables like cardboard packaging to create beautiful textured prints. Collagraph printmaking is perfect for anyone who wants to learn an inexpensive art technique they can do from the comfort of their home.

All supplies included.

About the instructor:

Athena Buxton is a local art educator, printmaker, and lover of all things craft. After earning a Masters of Arts in Art History and Museum Education, Athena dedicated her career to teaching both children and adults about art. When she isn't teaching, Athena can usually be found at her kitchen table starting another art project.