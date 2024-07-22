Collective Collage

× Expand Image via Canva collage

This unique event invites artists and enthusiasts of all levels to come together and contribute to a large, thematic collage. We will come together to make one big collage on a particular theme.

The theme for July is Alchemy: the magical process of turning the mundane into the magnificent. Let's create something beautiful together, piece by piece!

Event Highlights:

Collaborative Art-Making: We'll collectively create a large collage by ripping your piece from a larger poster, making art, and putting the pieces back together. Bring your old sketchbooks and any materials you'd like to contribute, and we'll provide a diverse array of supplies to spark your imagination. We are giving new life to old art.

Digital Keepsake: After the collage is complete, we'll scan it to create a high-quality digital version that participants can take home, allowing you to treasure and share your contribution to this communal masterpiece.

Mini-Podcast & Discussion: Engage in stimulating conversations about the insights that emerge from creating this piece together with these particular people, at this particular time, in this particular space. We'll record these discussions for a mini-podcast (only for those who attended the class), capturing the insights and voices of our artistic community.

Mural Integration: The final collages will eventually become part of a larger mural, a testament to our collective effort and artistic expression, immortalized in a public art installation (hopefully).

What to Bring:

Your old sketchbooks or any personal art materials you’re willing to use in the collage.

An open mind and a willingness to collaborate and share ideas.

What You’ll Get:

A Digital Copy of the Collage

An Audio File of the Discussion

About the teacher:

Regina Gee is the owner of Wellspring Coaching and is all about relieving depression with integrative care. Regina works with depression as disconnection and helps people find reconnection to their body, their people, their place, to source, and to hope. Her approach is particularly helpful for those who haven’t gotten results with the traditional medical approach and for people for whom “depression” doesn’t fit right. Regina offers 1:1 Virtual Wellness Coaching, Workshops, and Group Programs

Regina has a background in Neuroscience & Anthropology from the University of Pittsburgh, and Integrative Medicine from the Andrew Weil Center for Integrative Medicine. She also has particular interests in spirituality. When she’s not mapping and coaching, she’s probably reading, crafting, or swimming in a creek.