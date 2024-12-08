Collegedale Christmas Parade Returns on Sunday, December 8th

× Expand Christina Clark 2024 Christmas Parade - 1 Collegedale Christmas Parade

The City of Collegedale is bringing back a favorite local holiday tradition. On Sunday, December 8th, the Collegedale Christmas Parade will thrill spectators of all ages with a multitude of decorative holiday floats, marching groups and bands, antique cars, and more. The festive event celebrating the Christmas season will be held on Sunday, December 8th beginning at 3pm through the Southern Adventist University (SAU) campus.

“The parade will travel from the CAMS (Collegedale Academy Middle School) parking lot, left down College Drive, then right down University Drive and left on Hickman Drive,” said Christina Clark, Collegedale Parks and Recreation Supervisor.

“School marching bands, JROTC, dance groups, antique cars, first responders and more will be traveling the parade route,” added Clark.

Members of the Collegedale Police Department will start the parade and the crowd favorites Santa and Mrs. Claus will end the parade accompanied by the Tri-Community Fire Department.

Food trucks will be available before and after the parade with choices of Mexican, coffee, Vegan, shaved ice, cotton candy and more.

For more information on the Collegedale Christmas Parade, email parksandrec@collegedaletn.gov or call 423-468-1971.