× Expand Christina Clark Purple Colorful Bold Family Game Night Flyer - 1 Collegedale Family Game Night

If you have always enjoyed playing card games and board games with your family and friends, come join the fun at “Family Game Night” at Collegedale City Hall. On Friday, November 15th, from 6pm until 8pm, Collegedale Parks and Recreation Department will be hosting “Family Game Night” for everyone.

All games will be held in the West Room at City Hall where there will be a variety of popular card and board games set up for folks of all ages to enjoy. Refreshments will be provided to all “players.” Participants are also encouraged to bring one of their favorite games to add to the excitement.

“Growing up, we always had our ‘family game nights’ with our family members and friends,” said Collegedale Parks and Recreation’s Supervisor Christina Clark. “To this day, we still get together and play games such as Sequence, Phase10, Incoherent, and Mexican Dominoes. Not everyone has a family around to play games with, so we want to invite the community to come alone or if they have family to bring them along too.”

For more information, call 423-468-1971 or email parksandrec@collegedaletn.gov.