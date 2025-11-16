Collegedale to Host Video Game Night

× Expand Christina Clark Video Game Night

Bring your friends and join us for a night of Video Game fun!

On Sunday, November 16th, Collegedale Parks and Recreation Department will be hosting a video game night. From 5pm until 8pm, anyone interested in learning or playing video games is invited to come to the West Room at Collegedale City Hall and join in all the fun.

Several different consoles and games will be provided – or you can bring your own.

“We are excited to host this event and cannot wait to connect different generations using video games,” said Christina Clark, Collegedale Parks and Recreation Supervisor. “We will be running a Mario Kart tournament starting at 6:30 pm.”

For more information, contact the Collegedale Parks and Recreation Department at https://collegedaleparksandrec.com