Collegedale Pigskin & Pig-Out Event

COLLEGEDALE, TN (April 3, 2025) – The Collegedale Parks and Recreation Department is hosting their event, Pigskin & Pig-Out, on Saturday, April 5th from 11:00am – 2:00pm.

Pigskin & Pig-Out is a family-oriented event surrounding the sport of football and good food. There will be pick-up games of flag football, door prizes, skills contests and food trucks. Members of the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Mocs football team will be on hand to share their football talents with the crowd.

Local food trucks El Taco Boss and The Frozen Frenzy will have amazing food choices and your sweet treats available for purchase. Bring your UTC Mocs gear to gather autographs from players and display your A-game for skills against our hometown college football players.

The event is free to attend and will take place in the front field of Ooltewah Middle School located at 5100 Ooltewah-Ringgold Road, Ooltewah, TN 37363.

For more information on the Pigskin & Pig-Out event, call 423-468-1971 or email parksandrec@collegedaletn.gov.