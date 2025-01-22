Color Story: All About Pink

× Expand via The Chattery via The Chattery

Learn the rich and evolving history of the color pink, a hue that has inspired art, fashion, and culture throughout the ages.

Follow the journey of the color pink, from innocence and femininity to its contemporary status as a symbol of empowerment and social change.

Revisit some key historical moments that shaped the color's identity, including its role in the women's rights movement and its impactful presence in modern branding and pop culture.

All proceeds from this class will benefit the CHI Memorial 2025 Pink Gala. Whether you're a color enthusiast, a history buff, or someone looking to support a meaningful event, this class promises to be enlightening and inspiring!

About the teacher:

Rebekah Latham is the proud owner and operator of House of Colour Chattanooga. From a young age, Rebekah has loved dress-up and magical transformations, often turning her mom’s nightgowns into princess ball gowns. She later embodied this love for transformation by portraying Cinderella at Walt Disney World and working at Sea World Orlando and San Diego, as well as Disneyland. With a diverse professional background in merchandising, marketing, and customer service, Rebekah discovered House of Colour in 2015, right after her daughter was born. She found that wearing “her colors” provided an instant lift and empowerment, inspiring her to help others experience the power of color.

In 2022, Rebekah and her family settled in Chattanooga, where she purchased the House of Colour franchise. As a stylist, she delivers personalized color analyses, helping clients find hues that harmonize with their natural features and discover their individual style based on personality and body shape. Rebekah lives in Ooltewah with her husband, two kids, a dog, and a cat. When not spreading the magic of color, she enjoys golfing, local theater performances, playing piano, and planning travel adventures. A fan of Disney and Broadway, Rebekah is a proud USC alumna who loves iced lattes at any time of day.