Color Theory with Todd Casey
to
Townsend Atelier 301 E. 11th St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
×
Todd Casey
Still Life
In this class, we will explore the Color Theory exercises in Todd’s newest book, The Oil Painter’s Color Workbook. More information and materials list will be provided soon. All levels are welcome. There will be a one-hour lunch break each day. Lunch is on your own. If you are traveling from out of town, feel free to contact us if you need accommodation recommendations, and we will be happy to help.