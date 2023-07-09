× Expand Colorful Hat Circus & Variety Juggler Zak McAllister performs in the Colorful Hat at the Chattanooga Convention Center this July 2023.

Step Right Up to the Colorful Hat - an award-winning production featuring Acrobatics, Juggling, and Amazing Magic and Illusions presented by an All-Star Cast of performers you’ve seen on America’s Got Talent, the Tonight Show, and more!

Stars of the show include Award Winning Magic and Circus arts duo Nathan Kepner and Morgan Tsu-Raun, International Juggling Association Gold Medalist Zak McAllister, and the incredible Unicycle and spinning cyr wheel acrobatics of Will Aaron.

Since 2007, the Colorful Hat has brought families together to enjoy a one-of-a-kind performance that combines the best of acrobatic circus arts, magic, juggling, and the classic American Variety Show.

"Stunning Showcase of Juggling, Acrobatics, Circus Arts" - Banner Herald, Athens GA

"I've never seen my daughter clap so hard in her life" - Audience Member, Franklin TN

Don’t miss your chance to give your family and friends an evening of Magic and Wonder at the Colorful Hat Live and On Stage at the Chattanooga Convention Center on July 8-9 and July 15-16, 2023.

Tickets are Limited so BUY YOUR TICKETS TODAY!