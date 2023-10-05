× Expand ADL, Atlanta Eytan Davidson, ADL

It’s About Combating Hate

Thursday, October 5, 7:00 p.m.

UTC University Center Auditorium

Open to the public; No cost to attend

The Jewish Federation of Greater Chattanooga with event partners: B’nai Zion Congregation, Mizpah Congregation, Chabad of Chattanooga, University of Tennessee of Chattanooga, Department of Philosophy and Religion and Chair of Excellence in Judaic Studies, Northminster Presbyterian Church, Unitarian Universalist Church, and Second Presbyterian Church presents:

Keynote Speaker Eytan Davidson, ADL Southeast Regional Director

Topic: The State of Hate and Antisemitism

Davidson, originally from New York, has called Atlanta home since 2008. He is the grandson of Holocaust survivors and Jewish refugees from Eastern Europe. In his most recent professional role, Davidson was the Vice President for Communications and Policy at Purpose Built Communities, where his work focused on counseling outstanding leaders in dozens of neighborhoods across the country focused on breaking the cycle of intergenerational urban poverty. Before that, Davidson worked for Atlanta BeltLine, Inc., serving as the Communications Director, stewarding the transformational BeltLine project from vision to reality. Eytan started his career in New York as a campaign staffer for Michael Bloomberg, where he served for nearly five years in his Mayoral administration in several high-impact roles.

“After the pink billboards brought to Chattanooga by the Jewish Federation, we want to continue this important conversation about antisemitism, hate and discrimination.”, states Michael Dzik, Executive Director of the Jewish Federation of Greater Chattanooga.

ADL is the world’s leading anti-hate organization. Founded in 1913 in response to an escalating climate of anti-Semitism and bigotry, its timeless mission is to protect the Jewish people and to secure justice and fair treatment for all. Today, ADL continues to fight all forms of hate with the same vigor and passion. A global leader in exposing extremism, delivering anti-bias education, and fighting hate online, ADL is the first call when acts of antisemitism occur. ADL’s ultimate goal is a world in which no group or individual suffers from bias, discrimination or hate.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Chattanooga works diligently to educate and fight against antisemitism and all forms of hate. We create partnerships with civic, business and faith communities to build understanding and respect for all.