Comedian Killer Beaz brings his unique brand of comedy to The GEM Theatre on Friday, March 21 at 7:30pm. Celebrating his eighth season on Discovery Channel’s hit series, “Moonshiners”, Killer Beaz is touring the nation when not filming. With four decades of performing at comedy clubs and theatres, and on television and radio, Killer Beaz has solidified his legendary status. Beaz has been entertaining audiences worldwide, continuing to make regular stops with his hilarious and clean standup show at The Grand Ole Opry stage and many popular venues. Tickets are $40-$66; reserved seating recommended and available online at www.calhoungemtheatre.org or calling (706) 625-3132.