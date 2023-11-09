Comedian & “Moonshiner” Killer Beaz is Coming to Chattanooga for an Entertaining Show!

to

The Comedy Catch 1400 Market Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Celebrating his eighth season on Discovery Channel’s hit series, “Moonshiners”, comedian Killer Beaz is touring the nation when not filming. With well over three decades of comedy clubs and theatres, television, and radio, Killer Beaz is legendary in the comedy industry. Beaz continues to make regular stops to The Grand Ole Opry stage, and his show will be on stage at The Comedy Catch in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Thursday - Saturday, November 9th - 11th at 7:30 PM. Tickets and information for the tour are available at www.KillerBeaz.com.

Info

The Comedy Catch 1400 Market Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Comedy
800-285-1377
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Comedian & “Moonshiner” Killer Beaz is Coming to Chattanooga for an Entertaining Show! - 2023-11-09 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Comedian & “Moonshiner” Killer Beaz is Coming to Chattanooga for an Entertaining Show! - 2023-11-09 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Comedian & “Moonshiner” Killer Beaz is Coming to Chattanooga for an Entertaining Show! - 2023-11-09 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Comedian & “Moonshiner” Killer Beaz is Coming to Chattanooga for an Entertaining Show! - 2023-11-09 19:30:00 ical
newsletter small box blue

The Pulse Spotlight

Calendar Of Events

Tuesday

October 10, 2023

Wednesday

October 11, 2023

Thursday

October 12, 2023

Friday

October 13, 2023

Saturday

October 14, 2023

Sunday

October 15, 2023

Monday

October 16, 2023

Search Events Submit Yours