Comedian & “Moonshiner” Killer Beaz is Coming to Chattanooga for an Entertaining Show!

Celebrating his eighth season on Discovery Channel’s hit series, “Moonshiners”, comedian Killer Beaz is touring the nation when not filming. With well over three decades of comedy clubs and theatres, television, and radio, Killer Beaz is legendary in the comedy industry. Beaz continues to make regular stops to The Grand Ole Opry stage, and his show will be on stage at The Comedy Catch in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Thursday - Saturday, November 9th - 11th at 7:30 PM. Tickets and information for the tour are available at www.KillerBeaz.com.