Comedy Fundraiser at Broads Lounge

Bridgette Martin Live Comedy at (700 x 500 px) - 1 Copmeedy Fundraiser at Broads Lounge

Comedy Fundraiser @ Broads Lounge

Come join us for a night of laughs at Broads Lounge! Our Comedy Fundraiser event boasts a hilarious lineup of Chttanooga's favorite female comedians while supporting a great cause. Don't miss out on this opportunity to have a great time and give back to the community.

Featuring Ashley Saturday, Courtenay Cholovich, Lauren Reilly, and Shellyta Chatman. Hosted by Bridgette Martin.

Tickets are $20 and proceeds will be donated to Habitat for Humanity in Cleveland on behalf of The Glam Squad, a team for the Women Build 2025 event.

Celebrate Women's History Month and support women in our community who are working to lift other women.

Please note this is an R-Rated event.

Doors open at 630pm for networking before the show. Laughs start at 7pm!

Contact host Bridgette Martin with any questions regarding this event