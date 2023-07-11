Comedy Tap Takeover

C. Hill
July flyer
Free monthly standup comedy showcase featuring local and touring comedians. $3 Tallboy specials. This month features Olivia Searcy, Derick Marchel, and Evan Rollins
Hosted by Chris Hill @chillcomedy423
Hutton & Smith Brewing Co. 431 E M L King Blvd #120, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
