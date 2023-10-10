Comedy Tap Takeover

to

Hutton & Smith Brewing Co. 431 E M L King Blvd #120, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Free monthly standup comedy showcase featuring local and touring comedians. $3 Tallboy specials. This month features Samm Severin, Evan Rollins, and Patrick Devine

Info

Hutton & Smith Brewing Co. 431 E M L King Blvd #120, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
Comedy, Food & Drink, This & That
to
Google Calendar - Comedy Tap Takeover - 2023-10-10 20:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Comedy Tap Takeover - 2023-10-10 20:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Comedy Tap Takeover - 2023-10-10 20:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Comedy Tap Takeover - 2023-10-10 20:00:00 ical
newsletter small box orange 2

The Pulse Spotlight

Calendar Of Events

Monday

September 18, 2023

Tuesday

September 19, 2023

Wednesday

September 20, 2023

Thursday

September 21, 2023

Friday

September 22, 2023

Saturday

September 23, 2023

Sunday

September 24, 2023

Search Events Submit Yours