Comedy Tap Takeover

C. Hill
November’23 flyer
Free monthly standup comedy showcase featuring local and touring comedians. $3 Tallboy specials. This month features Ben Dalby, Matt Vita, and Ty Colgate
Hosted by Chris Hill @chillcomedy423
Hutton & Smith Brewing Co. 431 E M L King Blvd #120, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
