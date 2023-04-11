Comedy Tap Takeover

to

Hutton & Smith Brewing Co. 431 E M L King Blvd #120, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Free monthly standup comedy showcase featuring local and touring comedians. $3 Tallboy specials. This month features Good Cop / Rad Cop, Art Sturtevant, Shellyta Chatman, and Patrick Cuttle

Hosted by Chris Hill @chillcomedy423

Info

Hutton & Smith Brewing Co. 431 E M L King Blvd #120, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
Comedy, Food & Drink, This & That
to
Google Calendar - Comedy Tap Takeover - 2023-04-11 20:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Comedy Tap Takeover - 2023-04-11 20:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Comedy Tap Takeover - 2023-04-11 20:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Comedy Tap Takeover - 2023-04-11 20:00:00 ical
newsletter small box orange 2

Community Spotlight

Calendar Of Events

Wednesday

March 22, 2023

Thursday

March 23, 2023

Friday

March 24, 2023

Saturday

March 25, 2023

Sunday

March 26, 2023

Monday

March 27, 2023

Tuesday

March 28, 2023

Search Events Submit Yours