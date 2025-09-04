Communing with Guides: Clay Workshop with Christine Kosiba & Kirsten Stingle

× Expand Christine Kosiba & Kirsten Stingle Communicating with guides

We are thrilled to have this dynamic teaching duo back for what promises to be an unforgettable workshop. As the world seems to spin faster than ever, Christine and Kirsten will guide the class in creating a wall sculpture that pays homage to connection and intention. In this 5-day workshop, the class will create a narrative between the human form and the deer form to speak about the importance of creatures as messengers of gentleness and intuition in our world. Whether the two pieces are kept separate or combined, the dialogue between deer and human will celebrate the sacred space we share.