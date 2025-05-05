Community Acupuncture Circle

× Expand via The Chattery via The Chattery

Experience a rejuvenating journey of movement, auricular acupuncture with insights into Traditional Chinese Medicine, guided meditation, and communal healing, all designed to promote relaxation, balance, and well-being.

What to expect:

We'll start this event by getting some movement in

Followed by auricular acupuncture, with a little Traditional Chinese Medicine information tidbit, by Jerrolynn Rose, L.Ac

Guided meditation to settle into treatment

Once settled, we will allow the needles to do their magic.

We will do a community session for 45-60mins

Please bring:

Yoga mat (Optional: blankets, pillows)

A belly that has had a meal within the last 2 hours or a recent light snack

Comfy clothes

Long hair tied up and away from ears

Open mind that is willing to expand; Open heart that is willing to connect

OPTIONAL: Journals, crystals, cards, feathers, twigs, leaves, branches (whatever tools that help you connect and make you feel your best)

About the teacher:

Jerrolynn De Leon Cauayani is a dedicated and compassionate acupuncturist with interests in many realms, as well as a background in fitness and birth work. With a passion for holistic health and wellness, Jerrolynn combines her expertise in Traditional Chinese Medicine with her enthusiasm for movement, meditation and ritual.

Though she loves her 1-on-1 work with clients and creating personalized treatment plans and protocols, she feels her best when she gets to pour her passion and creativity into cultivating community and sharing her self-care tips, tools and tricks so others can feel their most optimal.