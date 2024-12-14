Community Invited to Share Ideas at Public Input Pop-Up Tent at Red Bank Christmas Festival

× Expand Leslie Johnson City of Red Bank Public Input Pop-Up

The City of Red Bank will host a “Public Input Pop-Up’ at the city’s upcoming Christmas Festival this Saturday, December 14th. Members of the community are encouraged to stop by the tent and share their ideas on concepts for the former Red Bank Middle School site.

The Christmas Festival will be held at Red Bank City Park at 3817 Redding Road. The tent for the public input pop-up will be located right next to Santa. Participants can stop by anytime between 3:00 PM and 6:00 PM.

Red Bank began the project in early 2024 with existing conditions analyses and preliminary public engagement, including stakeholder group interviews and a public kickoff meeting in March. The team collected feedback on draft project goals, needs, and opportunities at the Red Bank Jubilee.

Two community workshops have already been held. The first workshop sought feedback on draft ideas for future land use, mobility, and connectivity recommendations for Red Bank. The second workshop featured an on-site visioning exercise for the Small Area Study, focusing on creating a concept plan for the Former Red Bank Middle School site.

This pop-up at the Red Bank Christmas Festival will gather input from attendees on two different draft concepts for the Small Area Study, which was produced with input from each of the previous public engagement events.

Community members are encouraged to be on the lookout for the next Red Bank community meeting to review the draft plans after feedback from this event. The input will be used to develop a final plan that incorporates top priorities from both plans. After this pop-up event, there will be one additional opportunity for input on the final design and Comprehensive Plan in January 2025.