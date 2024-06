× Expand Jeffrey Grabe Movie Insta size - 2 Community Movie Night: Finding Nemo

"Just keep swimming, just keep swimming"

Take a dive into a fun family movie night! This event will be featuring Disney PIXAR movie, "Finding Nemo".

Admission is FREE and there will be some delicious food trucks on site for dinner and dessert along with FREE popcorn (while supplies last)!

Invite your friends and neighbors and bring the family!

Email Jgrabe@redbanktn.gov to reserve your seat.