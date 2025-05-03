× Expand Kat Friedmann In the Company of Wolves at Songbirds on 5/3

This singer/songwriter duo, originally from Portland, Maine, now call Chattanooga, Tennessee home. In the Company of Wolves intertwines their love for music with a passion for story-telling, as they combine thought provoking lyrics with layered melodies. Inspired by some of their favorite musical influences, including Mumford and Sons, Maggie Rogers, and Coldplay, Sydney and Brayden use their unique sound, both vocally and instrumentally, to share their passion for community and their commitment to making sure youth, especially those struggling with their mental health, feel seen, heard, and loved.

Songbirds Spring 2025 Artist in Residence!

Doors at 6:00 PM

Show at 7:00 PM

Seated Show

General Admission Advanced: $12

General Admission Day of Show: $15